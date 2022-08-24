Matt Damon breaks it in a super action movie

net.jpg streaming. Netflix: Mat Damon breaks it in a super action movie.

The big Wall It’s a great movie and it will go down in history. Of course, it will do so for reasons that transcend the rectangular screen: after all, it is an English-language film by the renowned director Zhang Yimou (The House of the Flying Houses) and the debut of the Legendary East subsidiary with a budget of more than 150 million dollars (the most expensive co-production between China and Hollywood).

The action takes place on the emblematic wall that in its glory years reached 9,000 kilometers in length.

What the film does is illustrate one of the legends about the reasons for its construction: a horde of giant reptiles that, every sixty years, threatens to destroy the mighty empire.

What is “The Great Wall” about?

William (Matt Damon) and his friend Tovar (Pedro Pascal) they are two mercenaries who, given the evidence of having fought one of those invaders, are greeted by the defending soldiers (led by a troupe of local stars such as Andy Lau, Zhang Hanyu and Eddie Peng).

The point is that both are experts in the art of the bow and arrowand any extra hand is very welcome in combat.

THE GREAT WALL – HD Trailer

But they have another plan: wait for someone else’s carelessness and flee from the place armed with a good amount of gunpowder, an element that in those years threatened to change the course of wars.

Cast

Matt Damon

Jingtian

Willem Dafoe

Andy Lau

Peter Pascal

Zhang Hanyu

Lu Han

Directed by:

zhang yimou