Mason leaves profession and goes to OnlyFans; this is what he has won

At the moment, OnlyFans has more than 1.6 million content creators globally.

Axios estimates reveal that users spend up to 2.3 billion dollars buying content.

Currently, the most popular creator on OnlyFans has an estimated income of $29 million a year.

Along with his girlfriend, a bricklayer decided to leave his profession to become content creators on OnlyFans and, just in the first few months, his income has been surprising.

The arrival of the pandemic had a direct impact on the growth of OnlyFans, which, even before the health emergency, had about 300 thousand registered content creators and after the state of the global pandemic became official, it went on to have 1.5 million creators, figures that ultimately speak to the importance of OnlyFans as a space to generate profits.

And it is that, for a few years, the profession of Content Creator has become so popular that, according to what Morning Consult reveals, in Latin America alone, almost 90 percent of those surveyed intend to dedicate themselves to such work full time.

Of course, the confinement and the loss of jobs derived from the emergence of Covid-19 caused a significant increase in the presence of people on the internet and social networks.

Similarly, this last period, in OnlyFans the number of content creators increased considerably, as revealed by Axios, a platform that mentions that, last October, OnlyFans had registered 1.6 million content creators and more than 150 million subscribers worldwidewhich, as estimated, they spent about 2.3 billion dollars; of that total, around 85 percent would have done so in content of a pornographic nature.

Albañil and his partner quit jobs and move to OnlyFans

Today, it is no longer surprising that there are people who decide to leave their current professions to enter the world of OnlyFans, and there are many examples of this.

Recently, the story of a British bricklayer who, along with his girlfriend, made the decision to give up their trade to become a content creator on OnlyFans.

The idea, as it has become known, was that both the man and his partner would begin to generate more income and move from place, and, apparently, that was the case, because in less than two months he has raised more than 21 thousand dollars. In an interview with British media, the 19 year old revealed the following:

“I plan to make six figures a year at least. I have so many big plans for our future. Macauley used to be a bricklayer but he quit because it’s really good money on OnlyFans. We used to earn £1,900 between us (over $2,200 or over 43,000 Mexican pesos) and now our monthly income ranges between 6,000 and 12,000 pounds sterling (7,000 and 14,000 dollars more than 130 thousand and 270 thousand Mexican pesos)“.

Soccer player becomes a creator on OnlyFans

Madelene Wright, a former British footballer who played for the women’s sports club Charlton Athletic, who was fired from her team after private photos were leaked on social media.

Given this, Madelene decided to give her life a new twist and start uploading content to her social networks, surpassing, in a short time, 250 thousand followers and, with it, creating various alliances with brands.

“In the first year, I made half a million pounds. I cannot lie, it has changed my life completely, I have been able to travel the world and I have enjoyed many luxurious things, “ told the former soccer player in an interview with British media.

We live in a time when digitization has opened the door to other forms of employment and, in that sense, OnlyFans seems to be one of the favorite platforms for users,

