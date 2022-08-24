Martha Higareda and the embarrassing moment she spent in front of Chris Evans and Keanu Reeves

Martha Higareda recalled the shameful moment she experienced in front of Hollywood actors.

Martha Higareda began her career in Mexico, but little by little she has made her way in the United States and managed to work on the film Street Kings in where he shared credits with Chris Evans and Keanu Reeves, with whom he lived a shameful moment.

In 2008 the film was released Street Kings where Martha Higareda worked alongside Chris Evans and Keanu Reevesand although it was a great opportunity for the actress, on one occasion she remembered that the “bear” passed in front of these great Hollywood actors.

In the podcast that the actress has with Yordi Rosado, of everything a lot, Martha Higareda recounted the occasion in which she recorded a scene with the actors and although everything seemed to have gone well, something made her feel ashamed in front of them.

Martha Higareda explained that in the film she performed a scene in where he swims in a pool and then comes out, so immediately Keanu Reeves covers her with a towel.

For that scene, the director asked Martha Higareda getting out of the pool in a sensual way, but when he got out something complicated everything.

“I kept walking and Keanu Reeves came over to give me a towel. Instead of giving it to me he covered me with the towel and gave me a kiss on the forehead and I was like ‘Why is everyone doing everything wrong?’”, he commented.

Despite this, Martha Higareda continued to act as if nothing had happened, however, when approaching a table where Chris Evans was, as well as Hugh Laurie, who starred in the series of Dr House, hethey looked a little strange, something that the actress did not go unnoticed, so he decided to ask them.