Mark Wahlberg & Kevin Hart Star in New Netflix Movie ‘Me Time’










Maria Rodriguez

Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Mark Wahlberg during the premiere of the Netflix movie ‘Me Time, at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. Wahlberg and Hart had never worked together before.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

The new Netflix movie ‘Me Time’ stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. In this comedy, the actors star as two friends who meet again and experience a series of crazy moments that change their lives. Regina Hall also stars in the film as Maya, Sonny’s wife.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Mark Wahlberg is photographed with his fans at the premiere of ‘Me Time’ in Los Angeles. Two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg returns to Netflix for another “parenting comedy,” this time with Kevin Hart.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Jimmy O. Yang, left, and Brianne Kimmel at the premiere of ‘Me Time’ at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Luis Gerardo Mendez at the premiere of ‘Me Time’ at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Erin Winters at the premiere of ‘Me Time’ at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Khat Rabbani at the premiere of ‘Me Time’ at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Amentii Sledge at the premiere of ‘Me Time’ at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Jameelah at the premiere of ‘Me Time’ at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Maria Valeria Urdaneta at the premiere of ‘Me Time’ at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.



Premiere of 'Me Time' in Los Angeles

Michelle Deshon at the premiere of ‘Me Time’ at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.



