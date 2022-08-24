Mark Wahlberg and his outfit at the premiere of Me Time

Mark Wahlberg She has been a style icon for almost four decades, transforming and growing with the times, always finding the ideal looks for each season of her life. He is already far from being the face of the youth trend as he was in the 90s, and the style hero of the previous decade, but now, in his relaxation phasethe man is re-defining the look for those over 50, evoking points from the past.

The man made an appearance at the premiere of his new film me timewhich stars along with Kevin Hart and Regina Hall, and it’s a comedy about a dad who reconnects with his best friend from youth for a crazy weekend away from his family. Doesn’t sound like something he would actually do Wahlberg, but he sounds like one of his funny characters from the last few years. With that in mind, the actor opted for a very relaxed look showing how much he can do the bomber jacket appropriate.

the look

A simple look, courtesy of Wahlberg.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Wahlberg she hit the blue carpet in an outfit that absolutely matched her. The center is in a bomber jacket in a gray hue with a touch of silver, with navy blue details on the sleeves and collar. The cut of the bomber it gives you a simple and relaxed look but at the same time you can see those arms from your hard workouts. On the other hand, under the bomber, to add comfort, a loose blue sweatshirt that ends in straight jeans that everyone definitely has in their closet. This is the new version of the suit for those who want to look good casually. The only thing missing from the photographs was those glasses that she kept in her hands the entire time.

However, the other key element of the outfit is the white sneakers with blue and gray They end up making the perfect combination. It is difficult to identify them and that makes us think that they are from a luxury house, which is not in doubt considering the level of fame of Mark Wahlberg. Other than that, no accessories, no watch, no necklaces. Just the clothes.

In general it is a simple look of only 3 garments and the sneakers which we possibly have in the closet. And although it is an ideal option for people over 50, it undoubtedly fits any man regardless of his age. One more lesson from the style icon.