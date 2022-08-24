Mandy Rose, Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport will unify the Women’s Championships at NXT Worlds Collide

During broadcasts of WWE NXT via USA Network, it has been confirmed that Mandy Rose, Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport will unify the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Titles at Worlds Collidethe next Premium Live Event of the WWE development territory.

After her first victory in the United States against Indi Hartwell, Blair Davenport declared herself as the next contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Mandy Rose came out to the ring to confront Blair, but both were interrupted by Meiko Satomura’s debut in the American developmental territory. The NXT UK Champion accepted a unification match for all titles, as well as the inclusion of Davenport under triple threat rules.



WWE NXT Worlds Collide will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 3 PM ET at a location yet to be confirmed. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the venue or through its broadcast on Peacock and WWE Network.



Undercard WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022



NXT Championship and NXT UK Championship

Bron Breakker (USA) vs. Tyler Bate (UK)



NXT Women’s Championship and NXT UK Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose (USA) vs. Meiko Satomura (uk) vs. Blair Davenport

