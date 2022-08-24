Manchester United, Ten Hag: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale’

Cristiano Ronaldo for some time at the center of market rumors fueled by his absence on Manchester United’s tour in Thailand, “it is not for sale”. His coach reiterated this today the Dutch Erik Ten Hag, who said he wanted to count on the Portuguese for next season. “Cristiano is not for sale, it’s part of our plans. I’m preparing next season with him “, he said in Bangkok, where his team will meet Liverpool on Tuesday at 3pm Italian time. The five-time Golden Ball on Friday did not start with his teammates due to a “family problem”, according to the club, but the British press has been talking for weeks about his desire to change scenery.

“I had a positive dialogue with Cristiano Ronaldo”

The 37-year-old striker arrived from Juventus last summer, under contract until 2023, he would have expressed the desire to be sold given the ambition to play and win the Champions League, while the ‘Red Devils’, returning from the disappointing sixth in the Premier League, will not compete in the Champions League next season. “I spoke to Cristiano before there was talk of his departure. We had a great conversation“said Ten Hag.” We have a good squad with potential. If there is an opportunity to strengthen ourselves, we will take it, “said the Dutchman, without commenting on the rumors about the possible arrival of Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona. After Liverpool in Bangkok, the ‘Red Devils’ will continue their tour, moving to Australia, where they will remain until 23 July.