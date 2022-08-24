Lilia Cedillo: Medicine at BUAP, a quality benchmark

The School of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Puebla is consolidated internationally as a benchmark of quality in teaching, academic plan and teaching-learning process.

Lilia Cedillo Ramirez, rector of the highest house of studies, stressed that The Bachelor of Medicine has international accreditation for the period 2022-2027, by the Mexican Council for Accreditation of Medical Education, AC (COMAEM), the highest body in this matter.

“This recognition of the Faculty of Medicine consolidates it as a benchmark for quality in teaching, academic plan and teaching-learning process”, highlighted the rector.

In the Faculty of Medicine, bachelor’s degrees are taught in Medicine, Biomedicine, Forensic Science, Physiotherapy, Clinical Nutrition and Medicine, in addition to the Associate Professional programs in Imaging and in Medical Emergencies. He also has master’s degrees in Health Services Administration and Medical Sciences and Research.

Currently, the Bachelor of Medicine of the highest house of study has 14 members of the National System of Researchers (SNI): one is level III; two, level II; 10, level I; and a candidate; additionally, 11 teachers have recognition from the Program for Teacher Professional Development, for the Superior Type (PRODEP).

The Faculty of Medicine of the highest house of studies in the state grants academic endorsement to 22 medical specialties in different hospitals in the country and is part of the Technical Council of the National Center for the Evaluation of Higher Education (Ceneval), through the application and validation of the graduation exams of the Bachelor of Medicine, in the Register of Bachelor of Excellence Programs.

At the same time, the Faculty of Medicine is part of the Planning Committee and the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine and the Inter-institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS).

At the time, the director of the Faculty of Medicine, Guillermo Vazquez de Lara Cisneros, He highlighted that the Medicine career has the Comaem accreditation for its indicators in the selection of students, academic plan, teaching-learning process, profile of the teaching staff, as well as infrastructure, supplies, administrative procedures and results.

“In the face of the pandemic, achieving this accreditation was not an easy task. I acknowledge the previous work of my predecessor, Dr. Indiana Torres Escobar, by making a great effort to coordinate and organize a whole body of teachers and students who participated in the creation of the evidence and evidence that is uploaded to the Comaem platform. ”, he highlighted.

