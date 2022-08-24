Like Piqué, these celebrities also left their wives for younger women

In love you don’t always pay with the same currency, as they show These celebrities who hooked up with women younger than their wives, leading to media scandals that turned the world against him.

One of the most recent episodes is Shakira and Piquewho after 12 years ended their relationship. Just two months after his breakup, it was learned that the athlete is already with another woman, named Clara Chia Martí, just 23 years old.

That is to say that the young woman is 22 years younger than her ex and 12 years younger than the FC Barcelona player, what has not sat well with the fans of the Barranquilla.

Celebrities who left their wives for younger women

Johnny Depp

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He left his wife Vanessa Paradis, 43 at the time, for 30-year-old model Amber Heard.

Everything was honey on flakes, but it became a nightmare for the actor after she accused him of domestic violence and they will face each other in a media trial for defamation.

Gabriel Soto

After a long relationship with Geraldine Bazán, the interpreter of single with daughters He began an affair with the actress and model in her twenties, Irina Baeva.

For many, she was the trigger for the separation in bad terms of the duo of Mexican artists They had been together for more than a decade. Although they have denied it, the short time between one relationship and the other seems to give them away.

Chris Martin