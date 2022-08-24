Leaked new images of Chris Hemsworth as Dementus in Mad Max: Furiosa

MADRID, 24 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Filming continues on Furiosa, the long-awaited prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) that will be released in May 2024. The film has one of its great attractions in the character of Chris Hemsworth, who will presumably play Dementus, the warlord, and of whom the first behind-the-scenes images have been leaked.

The photographs have been shared by the Daily Mail, and show a unrecognizable and disheveled Chris Hemsworth with a long gray hair, a bushy beard, a prosthetic nose and a dirty vest black and yellow.

In one of the images, the Australian actor is sitting on his back in the back of a beat-up pickup truckwhile in the other you can see it perfectly characterized with the look that will wear in the George Miller tape.

The aforementioned van that Hemsworth is riding in has multitude of speakers in its upper part, although in a less exaggerated way than in most vehicles in Mad Max: Fury Road. Though there are not many more clues about the visual style at the moment of the new installment of the franchise, both these leaked images and previous ones by Anya Taylor-Joywho embodies the protagonist who gives the film its title, seem to indicate that Furiosa will maintain the aesthetics of its predecessor.

Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa, as confirmed by the film synopsiswill be captured by a great Biker Horde led by the warlord Dementuswho will presumably play Hemsworth.

“As the world collapses, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the warlord Dementus. Crossing the Wasteland they find the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials while gathering the means to find the way home” reads the official synopsis of the filmwhich had to stop filming in early August due to George Miller’s positive for Covid.

Plus Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, Furiosa completes its cast, for now, with Tom Burke and Nathan Jones, who will play Rictus Erectus again. The movie began filming in Australia in early June and will premiere on May 24, 2024.