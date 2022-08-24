Kylie Jenner’s friend shows off ‘curvy’ figure with underwear on Instagram

The model Anastasia Karanikolaou promoted to his followers Instagram her new collection of bronzers.

The Kylie Jenner’s best friend showed off her figure curvy with a set of white underwear, with high-waisted panties and a top with thick straps and a pronounced neckline.

The youtuber The 25-year-old gave her outfit a touch of elegance with silver hoop earrings.

Karanikolaou she made up her face with makeup in nude tones and wore her new bronzer.

The makeup was created in collaboration with the Booby Tape brand and was shown in the photo she shared on Instagram.

anastasia karanikolaou also reported that his bronzer it is available for sale at Chemist Warehouse branches in Australia.

The influencer was one of the main guests at the birthday party of Kylie Jenner who also attended kim kardashianKendall Jenner, Maguire Grace Amundsen, Victoria Helena and their mother Kris Jenner.

The party was organized in a luxurious I already, where they had different cocktails and shots. In addition, the birthday girl and her guests witnessed a fireworks display.

Kylie and the young celebrity met when they were in high school and Jenner was very supportive when stassie I had family problems.

