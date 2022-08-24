Kylie Jenner responds to who criticized her lips

Kylie Jenner She has always been questioned about the incredible physical changes she has had since she was a teenager and although at first she denied having undergone any surgery, now she does accept that she has undergone various aesthetic treatments.

Among them, the thickening of his lips. Part of her body that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had always complained about. Therefore, when one day she appeared with thick lips, everyone expressed that she had put on a filler.

Kylie Jenner before and after.

But Kylie Jenner assured that it was not like that, that in fact she achieved it thanks to her ‘Lip Kits’, which is a combo of eyeliner and liquid lipstick, selling lots of them in record time. Thanks to these products, she started what became her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics.

And although it was difficult for her to confess that she had filled her lips, when she finally did, her cosmetics line, instead of falling, continued to sell very well.

Kylie Jenner is receiving a lot of criticism on Instagram The famous squandered luxury in her latest publication and unleashed the fury of her followers.- Instagram @kyliejenner

What did the hate write to him and what did Kylie Jenner answer?

The socialite and businesswoman seems to still care what people say from her lips. Since a comment on a video that she made with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou on TikTok, where they both dance to the song that says “I just want to be your favorite”, Kylie Jenner did not take long to answer.

The user wrote the following: “Lips please”, along with two emoticons, one referring to an awkward laugh and the other to a skull. An obvious mockery of her lips, for which the socialite replied as follows: “It’s the filter but go away.”