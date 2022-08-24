Kylie Jenner reportedly spent at least $48,000 on surgeries – Metro World News

The changes of Kylie Jenner they are not natural and so tells a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett. The specialist said that he did more than just plumping up lips.

Kylie says it’s natural

In an interview with The Sun, Dr. Daniel Barrett explained that Kylie’s “vice” is not just lip filler. Kylie Jennerlike the clan kardashianhas said that she has never had plastic surgery on her body or her face and insists that “lip fillers were her only beauty vice”.

“People think I completely went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she told Paper magazine in 2019. “I’m terrified! I have never done it,” said the billionaire.

“They don’t understand what good hair and makeup is and what fillers can really do. They are fillers. I do not deny it”.

Kylie Jenner has undergone a great transformation The famous turned 25 years old and her change has been very noticeable, as well as controversial.- Instagram @klassy.kyliee

Lips

Dr. Barrett explained that in 2015 there was a whole scandal with Kylie’s lips, and years later he admitted it.

“There is no way to go from those very thin lips to these without filler or fat transfer,” she added. this treatment costs between $1,500 and $3,000plus maintenance.

Botox and fillers in the face

The doctor assures that he also has touch-ups on his face. “A little work may have been done on the nose and the expensive with a bit of sculpting, Botox or jaw filler“, said. “Maybe a little Botox on the forehead”.

U173421 Kylie Jenner at The Screen Gems’ World Premiere of The Vow held at The Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Ca, USA on February 6, 2012. (Hollywood Press Agency/©GTRESONLINE)

Buttocks

Kylie says she hasn’t touched her buttocks either. But Dr. Barrett explains that there is no way his body has changed that much without a BBL (Fat grafts in the buttocks or Brazilian Butt Lift)

“His hip and waist proportions appear to be altered. She has a great shape, but it doesn’t look like God gave her. This is usually accomplished with a Brazilian butt lift procedure. I can tell that liposuction has been done on the abdomen, flanks, and fat transfer to the buttocks.”

The aesthetic specialist explained that there is no way for a straight body to change into a curvaceous shape like that without this procedure. The cost of which is 10 thousand or 20 dollars.

Bust

Kylie says she gained weight and “her bust got fuller.” “The truth is, as I got older, I gained 15 pounds and my body changed; I definitely got stuffed”. Breast augmentation can cost between $10,000 and $20,000.