Kylie Jenner and her transformation: Does she admit an increase in her lips? | Lifestyle

Over the years, the subject of his mouth has been the subject of controversy and debate.

Although celebrities have become accustomed to scrutiny and criticism of their lives or appearance, it is clear that in no situation is harassment on social media justifiable. Some celebrities have no qualms about defending themselves through their social networks to defend themselves from the criticism of the haterswhile others remain silent or simply pretend they didn’t read anything.

Who, very rarely, manages to defend himself from haters is Kylie Jenner. Kim Kardashian’s younger sister usually stays out of the situation, avoiding confrontation on social networks at all costs, however, in recent days she could not bear the criticism of a user on TikTok, so the businesswoman took action.

It all happened when Travis Scott’s partner shared a tiktok with one of her friends and both of their lips looked peculiarly larger. One user wrote “Lips please,” with some mocking emojis, to which Stormi Webster’s mom replied, “It’s the filter but go away.”

What is the controversy of the lips of Kylie Jenner?

The reality is that although today the businesswoman looks stunning and seductive, the reality is that adolescence did more to Kylie than just appearing in the form of acne or growing taller. The youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan became viral news when her physical transformation became increasingly evident.

Starting with her now exuberant curves, the increase in the size of her bust and derriere, to the most noticeable and difficult to deny change: her lips. As a child, Jenner wore a thin and fine mouth, however, overnight, extremely fleshy and thick lips appeared on her face.

At first, Kylie denied it, and assured that it was an effect with the makeup, however, some time later the lip filler procedure was confirmed and her own cosmetic doctor confirmed it. The doctor Simon Ourian today she promotes her cosmetic treatments with the stories of Kylie and other celebrities she cares for.

“If you’re looking for something that lasts longer, go for Voluma. Juvederm lasts for a few months. Restylane Silk is for those who fear the results the most and want to try. Juvederm is a smooth gel in consistency that is made from hyaluronic acid and is preferred of Jenner. Most people say the injections are virtually painless,” she explained.