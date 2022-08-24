Kourtney Kardashian wore the Adam Sandler Core trend with pants

All kardashian have evolved their style during the last decades, but perhaps of all, the one that has made the most dramatic changes is Kourtney. From those patterned minidresses when he worked at Dash’s register, to the chic designer ensembles, a lifetime has passed. However, since she began a romantic relationship with her now husband, Travis Barkerhis stylistic choices lean towards grunge and gothic.

And although the lace corsetsleather pants and bobber boots are part of his recurring items at this stage, he also admits opposite options such as ultra wide black pantswhich he combined with a printed t-shirt, jacket, black sneakers Y sunglasses bulky. Reinforce the nonchalance with a low ponytail and two loose strands on each side, like the trends inspired by the hairstyles of the 2000s. A comfortable combination that seems to say ‘I don’t care too much’? Of course, those are the main qualities of the Adam Sandler Core.

What is the Adam Sandler Core and why is it so popular?

Bella Hadid in a sports outfit in London. Neil Mockford/Getty Images Kendall Jenner with an oversize sporty look. jackson lee Hailey Bieber in sports shorts. Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images.

We could place the beginning of the ‘core fashions’ around 2013, with the norm core. In those incipient moments for the internet, the word arises to define a fashion philosophy which was characterized by outfits with standard garments with which it was sought to be part of the group and not stand out in a visible way, far from any pretense. A few years later she followed him gorpcoreand from there we went with minor, cottagecore, ballet core, regencycore, weird girl and in recent months (since we saw margot robbie characterized as the doll of our childhood), the barbie core.

Like the fashion whose aesthetic factor is summed up in a color (and which caused the searches for ‘pink Barbie’ to increase by 93%, according to Depop), the Adam Sandler Core focuses on the relaxed style that the actor has sported for years: shorts, sweatpants, shirts, oversized sweatshirts, comfortable sneakers Y White socks. It might seem like a minor thing, but it topped the internet in late 2021 and is a current obsession on TikTok.