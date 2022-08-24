Kourtney Kardashian has revealed the secrets for a perfect and lasting make-up

The largest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, with her glamorous and daring look is considered a true style icon. While her clothes highlight her natural curves, the versatile make-up always aims to enhance her features by alternating a more marked effect with a more sophisticated one.

The makeup she wore during her wedding with Travis Baker celebrated in Portofino was characterized by a light mood.

Kourtney Kardashian’s timeless makeup

In the case of Kourtney Kardashian, star makeup artist Leah Darcy decided to go for a natural result. The goal was to look perfect in the usual photosbut without excess.

A choice that has given her a timeless look whose secret is contained in the Make Up For Ever line which with its range of waterproof and durable products is able to accompany you during the most important occasions such as a ceremony.

Ready to replicate Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup and feel super glam?

A simple but effective look

Kourtney Kardashian’s deep gaze during her wedding was enhanced by applying a more intense eyeshadow in the crease and a lighter one on the eyelids. The Make Up For Ever palette manages to recreate trendy looks suitable for any occasion, focusing on easy to blend pigmented eyeshadows and which last 12 hours. The result will be a harmonious, elegant and unique make-up.

Eyeliner to emphasize the look

Eyes are everything and Kourtney Kardashian knows it well that during her wedding and beyond, she decided to underline it with a touch of liquid eyeliner to have a classic style. Make Up For Ever, easy to apply with non-stop ink flow, has a duration of 24 hours and is able to resist water, sweat, humidity and all kinds of smudges. It is ideal for tackling everyday commitments or a special occasion in an always impeccable way.

To complete the look

Indispensable to complete the look, mascara cannot be missing in Kourtney Kardashian’s beauty and in yours. The Make Up For Ever one is perfect for all types of lashes, even the shortest. To have an intense look from morning to night, or you want give more volume to the eyelashesa, the second conical shaped fiber brush, ensures precise application and allows the lashes to stay tidy all day.

The lip pencil for an essential look

In a simple but effective makeup like Kourtney Kardashian’s the lips must not be left out. To recreate a 90s look, the lip liner is a must. That of Make Up For Ever available in different colors has a sliding and extremely precise tip designed to create dashes, lines or dots. The versatile product can also be used on the eyes, eyebrows and face.

Nude lipstick for a sculpted effect

The final touch for a star look like Kourtney Kardashian’s? The nude lipstick with a creamy finish. Make Up For Ever offers one with the shape inspired by a lip brush that allows quick application and returns a bright result for a sculpted effect and full, smooth lips throughout the day.

