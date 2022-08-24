Kourtney Kardashian covers her belly with a loose t-shirt and jacket despite the summer heat amid rumors that she is finally pregnant

KOURTNEY Kardashian covered her belly with a rather baggy t-shirt and jacket despite it being the peak of summer weather.

Her new photo shoot comes amid rumors that she was cloaked and finally got pregnant.

5

Kourtney, 43, posed in an illuminated rest area in her new Instagram photos, without silencing the pregnancy rumors.

On Tuesday he captioned his multi-image post: “Truck stop, huh?”

He then responded by asking his followers: “Favorite snack for the truck stop?”

In snack-filled snaps, Kourt was with her husband Travis Barker, 46, at various spots on the food market while covering up.

In the first image, Kourtney stared at the camera with large shadows, an extremely oversized shirt and a black jacket.

Travis wore a black hoodie and looked at some lanyards by the counter while Kourt shopped.

Her long shirt had more creases because it was just so oversized – and it had nude women graphics on it.

Kourtney then tried on a neon hat accessory in one of many interesting images.

Most read in Entertainment

She had shared shots of her trip to Cleveland, Ohio, while previously holding hands with her husband and spending time there.

The reality star traveled and saw him perform at the Machine Gun Kelly concert.

There was a maximum of 78 degrees of headroom there today.

A fan simply wrote under her new post: “Huh”.

Another commented: “They are cute together, but I miss Kourtney who dressed the way she did before.”

Some fans have snatched the Blink-182 drummer for influencing Kourtney’s fashion overhaul by leading her towards more edgy looks.

HIDE SOMETHING?

But the heavily lit shots also come when fans are convinced Kourtney is keeping them in the dark about expecting a baby.

Fans speculate that the TV personality attempted to hide her baby bump, especially in recent photos.

In July, the Keeping With The Kardashians alum positioned her body in a specific way that covered certain body parts in a post.

She wore a shiny leather dress with a slit and completed the sexy look with high black heels, feathered sleeves and drop earrings.

Kourtney crossed her leg over her body and stomach and settled where she could have hidden a baby bump, if there was one.

“Playing dress up in my trailer,” he wrote.

Although the former E! the star did not respond to rumors about the baby, fans have begun to speculate that she may be pregnant with her fourth child.

On an online bulletin board, fans thought he was expecting despite showing his stomach in other photos.

One person wrote: “So this is just speculation and I can be 100% wrong, but I feel like it’s been moving lately.

“I think he’s posting old photos of her but new to us. She hid her belly, herself ”.

Another fan chimed in: “Look how she sits. I think you are trying to hide a bump? “

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis have revealed that they were desperate to have a baby on an earlier installment of the Hulu show.

Plus, Kourtney has endlessly flaunted cravings for food that fans think are also suggestions.

Kourtney has three children: Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven – with his ex Scott Disick, 39.

Meanwhile, rocker Travis has two children of his own: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

5

5