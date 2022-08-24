Kim Kardashian’s Special Edition Beats Fit Pro Headphones Now Available

New technological products have tremendous acceptance by users. Novelty is always welcome, especially in the case of wireless headphones, which can be used doing any sports or leisure activity, such as when we have our free time to play some of the different games offered in a live casino. If we add media support to this sector, with multipurpose items, that product will not only be available on the market, but its success is more than guaranteed, as is the case with the Beats Fit Pro headphones promoted by the influencer, businesswoman and model Kim Kardashian.

The news of these new headphones spread around the world a week ago and it took less time to see how these headphones from the Beats brand, which is owned by the multinational Apple, have seen their stocks run out. Seen and unseen. Not only, obviously, to the participation of Kim Kardashian but also to the different state-of-the-art features that these devices have.

Separate figures about this agreement between the two brands, it should be noted that this idea did not come from those responsible for Beats or even from Kim Kardashian, but from a common user who was looking for headphones with neutral tones that combined with the usual clothes of character sports. And it all came true: “There was no other headset or technological product on the market that had these neutral colors and combined with our sports clothes,” said Kim Kardashian before assuring that these headphones are a fashion item, as they may be. pants or a t-shirt.

In addition to being "useful and easy to use", in the words of Kim Kardashian, these Beats Fit Pro headphones correspond to a special edition, which makes them almost a collector's item. These headphones feature noise cancellation, state-of-the-art equalization, and a design that allows them to fit any head. The pads are made of silicone, another detail that makes them special and provides optimum performance for any demanding user, whether they are using Apple or Android technology.

These headphones come in three neutral colors, from a very light tone to a darker one, but always with that special touch that a person as famous as Kim Kardashian gives. The economic cost is around 200 dollars and, at the moment, there is no forecast of its arrival in markets other than the United States. It is an edition as personalized as it is minimalist in its design.