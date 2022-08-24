Kim Kardashian’s new makeup artist leaves an unusual face on her | Fashion and Beauty

It has been more than proven that kim kardashian He has the quintessential mastery of how to always look perfect. He puts himself in the hands of the best so that his image is desired and envied by millions of people. Of course, from time to time, there are small lapses that show us the other side.

The socialite has changed her make-up artist, at least for a few hours and only she would have been allowed to do what we have seen on her face.

Is about north west, his eldest daughter who, on more than one occasion, has shown to have a very personal artistic style and not to everyone’s taste. In fact, we can remember how her mother told Jimmy Fallon that for her ninth birthday she wanted to teach makeup to her friends.

“She wanted to show her friends. We took about eight boys and eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness. I wanted it to be really creepy. I wanted mannequin heads. She taught her friends how to do special effects, wounds and scars”, He explained about the interests of his daughters.

Transformation into Minion

And that terrifying effect is what we have been able to see in the makeup that he has done to his mother inspired by one of the family movies that is triumphing at the box office: Minions.

Of the entire color palette, three have sufficed: yellow, blue and black. He has covered his mother’s entire face, although far from looking like one of those nice beings in the movie, his appearance has become more gloomy.

Both have shared the video of the process in their joint TikTok account that they have comments off. Let’s not forget that we are talking about a minor and the criticism can be very harsh. Although it must be said that the more than 4 million likes show that he did like it.

She is not the only one who has dared with makeup imitating these cute characters. jojo shiwa He has also shown his, with much more brilliance. She couldn’t help but confirm that it was the best makeup she had ever worn.

And you? would you dare