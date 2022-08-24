Kim Kardashian’s friend suggests SKIMS tycoon is in a nasty feud with Khloe and left little sister “in the dust” during the girls’ trip

KIM Kardashian and his sister Khloe could be in a bad feud, a close family friend hinted.

Steph Shepard’s recent comment under Khloe’s Instagram post made heads spin.

5

It started when Khloe, 38, shared a preview for the next season of the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“The narrative is so out of the way about me and my family …” Kendall Jenner says in the short look, before adding, “There’s just no way to change it.”

However, some of the narrative might be spot on as longtime family friend Steph went into the post’s comments section to react.

“Oh, I love you walking down the wrong street in Miami… Kim just left us in the dust,” Kim’s former assistant Steph wrote to Khloe, and added laughing emojis.

While Kim, 41, nor Khloe responded to Steph’s comments, some fans believe the famous siblings aren’t really on the same page.

Recently, a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians has resurfaced showing Khloe taking a hard hit at Kim and mentioning her older sister’s 2007 sex tape with R&B singer William “Ray J” Norwood Jr ..

In the scene, mom Kris Jenner presented the founder of Good American with the E! series won at the MTV Movie Awards.

Khloe then dramatized as if she was receiving the award at the ceremony in front of an audience and prepared to deliver a speech.

Most read in Entertainment

Kris asked: “Who would you like to thank?” to which Khloe replied, “… My lord and savior …”

“And Kimberly for the fucking king on camera!” she added.

Kim was only 22 when the sex tape was made and threatened to ruin her career before it really started.

However, he helped put Kim and the rest of her family, including Khloe, on the map.

In the first season of The Kardashians, the mother of four was moved to tears when she revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West flew to Los Angeles to retrieve the computer that was holding the remaining footage of her sex tape.

SISTER DRAMA

Meanwhile, while Kim and Khloe may have their own problems, it looks like Kourtney may have her own feud with Kylie.

Recently, Kourtney seemed to overshadow her younger sister by hinting at her son’s secret name.

Kourtney posted a photo of the moon on her Instagram story over the weekend, which came after Kylie also shared a snapshot of the moon, leading fans to believe it was a hint of her baby’s name.

After giving birth in February, Kylie revealed that her son’s name was Wolf, but later announced that it was no longer her nickname.

Kourtney also didn’t attend Kylie’s recent 25th birthday party, nor did she mention the special day on social media.

The mom of three, however, shared a birthday tribute for her friend, Dominico Dolce.

Among the various possible sibling feuds, Kourtney may also have cast a shadow on Kim by sharing a screenshot of her Instagram grid, which didn’t adhere to a specific color scheme.

Earlier this year, Kim was arrested for photoshopping her niece Stormi just to fit the strict “aesthetic” of her Instagram feed.

5

5