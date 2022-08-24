Kim Kardashian Looking for a Dating After Breaking Up Pete Davidson, Source Reveals

Ait seems, kim kardashian is ready for a new love.

According to E News sources, kim k has turned the page with Peter Davidson and be ready to start a new relationship.

The E News source, who is close to the celebrity, mentioned that kim kardashian has “wondered who’s next to come out.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Peter Davidson started dating kim kardashian after the celebrity separated from her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Despite kanye-west Harassing Davidson for months on end and fomenting violence against him, the comedian was never disrespectful to West and treated his children in the best way.

After nine months of relationship, both decided to leave everything in a friendship, arguing the distance as your basis for breaking.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but the distance and their demanding schedules made it difficult to maintain the relationship,” argued a source close to kim kardashian at the time. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41, they are living different times.”

Kim Kardashian ready for a new romance

A source close to kim kardashian told E News that the celebrity will not let the years go by to find a new romance.

According to the informant, kim kardashian he has endless interest and “his friends are constantly wanting to introduce him to someone.”

However, Kim K will not date someone young, she is looking for someone your age or older.

“Kim expressed that she is ready to date someone older, but the right person needs to understand her life,” the source told E News.

“She is not compromising her freedom at this time,” concluded the source who has a friendship with Kim Kardashian.