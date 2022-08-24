Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart accused of drought violation

Sylvester Stallone, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. They are certainly widely recognized names in the world of entertainment and sports. But apparently, their names also appear among the people who waste the most water in the enclaves of San Fernando Valley, Calabasas and Hidden Hills, according to documents obtained by The Times.

The celebrities are among the more than 2,000 customers to whom the Las Vírgenes Municipal Water District recently issued “excess notices,” indicating that they had exceeded 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency late last year.

Their properties are now subject to the installation of flow-reducing devices, which can reduce showers to a trickle and eliminate lawn sprinklers.

“Customers are expected to adhere to the water use reductions and water conservation measures that are in place due to this emergency,” the notices say.

On June 1, Las Vírgenes imposed severe “Phase 3″ restrictions in an effort to achieve an unprecedented 50% reduction in consumption due to the water shortage emergency. The regulations limit outside watering to one day a week. , with only eight minutes per station on the designated day.

Customers received notices about their consumption in May and June. The Times obtained the documents after filing a request under the California Public Records Act.

Among the addresses that received notices is an $18 million Hidden Hills property, listed in the name of former NBA star Wade, that exceeded its water budget allocated in June by more than 1,400%, or 90,000 gallons. This was an improvement over May, when the property exceeded its allotment by 489,000 gallons, more than any other customer.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, attributed the overuse on their property to a problem with their pool. In a statement, the couple said they have “taken drastic steps to reduce water use in accordance with new city guidelines and have done so since we moved into our home.”

“We have done everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to do everything we can to resolve the issue,” the statement said. “We have replaced all the parts of our pool system that [tienen] to do with water flow and leaks, as well as installing synthetic turf and drought-tolerant plants to reduce our water use. We will continue to work with the city and the water distribution company to make sure this is not an issue in the future.”

Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt said water budgets for properties are determined by a combination of factors, including the number of residents and the amount of irrigated land.

Excessive use of an $18 million, 2.26-acre Hidden Hills property owned by Stallone and his wife, model Jennifer Flavin, was also reported. In June, the property used 533% more than its allocated budget: 230,000 gallons more. This was an increase from the 195,000 excess gallons in May.

In a statement provided to The Times, Stallone’s attorney, Marty Singer, said the figures could “characterize and misrepresent the situation regarding water use on my client’s property.”

“They have over 500 mature trees on the property, including countless fruit trees, as well as pine trees,” the statement said. “In the absence of proper irrigation, they would in all probability die. That could result in dead or damaged trees falling on my client’s property or neighboring properties.”

The statement continued: “My client has approached the situation responsibly and proactively. The grass has been left to die and other areas are irrigated with a drip irrigation system. They have also notified the city of the mature trees, and are awaiting an inspection and further instructions from the city on how to proceed. I’m sure all the larger properties in the area have similar problems. Therefore, I trust that my client will not be unfairly singled out for being a famous person.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California — the wholesaler that ordered the shutoffs after the state slashed supplies earlier this year — has said residents must reduce consumption to about 80 gallons per person per day to maintain a critically short supply. .

Las Vírgenes, which serves some 75,000 clients in a region of Los Angeles County, has recognized that its clients are among the largest consumers of water in the region. McNutt said the area has long attracted people looking for big houses and parcels.

“We’re asking them not only to minimize their water usage, but we’re also asking them, in a way, to completely rethink what is aesthetically pleasing to them and the impact that will have on their property values,” he said. . “And that’s not something that happens overnight.”

And he added: “It’s not about inventing an excuse, but about being honest.”

The district overall has made progress, McNutt said. As of June 2021, Las Vírgenes residents used about 261 gallons per person per day, more than double the area served by the nearby Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. In June 2022, average daily residential usage dropped to 170 gallons, while overall savings were about 37% more than the same month in 2020, the year the drought began.

“What we’re seeing is that our customers have already reduced their water uses since the last drought, and now we’re asking them to do even more,” McNutt said. “If we put it in context, our clients have done a really good job.”

But the data makes it clear that some are using more than their fair share. In addition to celebrities, the list of addresses that have received notices includes the houses of lawyers, doctors and Hollywood executives.

A 26-acre property in Calabasas in actor Hart’s name was listed in June, when it was 117,000 gallons, or about 519%, over budget, records show.

In addition, two properties listed under a trust that the Times has confirmed is associated with Kim Kardashian received notices: her Hidden Hills home and its adjacent land, which together exceeded their June budget by some 232,000 gallons.

Kourtney Kardashian’s 1.86-acre estate in nearby Calabasas was about 101,000 gallons over budget in June, records show.

Representatives for Hart and the Kardashian family did not respond to requests for comment.

While McNutt acknowledged the area’s overall savings, he said conditions in Las Virgenes – like much of California – have become dire. Governor Gavin Newsom recently said the state is projected to lose 10% of its water in the next 20 years due to the effects of global warming.

Las Virgenes is supplementing its depleted supplies from the Metropolitan Water District with water from the Las Virgenes reservoir at a rate of about 17 acre-feet per day, he said. (An acre-foot is enough water to supply two or three families for a year.)

“We are way ahead of most if not all agencies, especially when it comes to enforcement, but we have to do it, we have no other choice,” he said.

The agency has installed about 20 flow restrictors so far and is still looking for the worst offenders.

Although some residents have property managers, landscapers or others who oversee water use, “there’s no arguing” that the responsibility ultimately rests with the property owner, McNutt said.

He said he hopes celebrities will use their influence to demonstrate what a more drought-tolerant California could look like.

“People listen to you, look at you, value what you do… We need them to step forward, to be examples and leaders for other people to follow,” he said. “That’s the most important thing anyone in that bracket, or has those resources, can do to influence and help change other people’s behavior.”

It is not the first time that clients of Las Vírgenes have been criticized for their use of water. The area received similar criticism for keeping its lawns green during the last drought, which lasted from 2012 to 2016, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Times researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.

To read this note in English click here