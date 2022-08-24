Kim Kardashian Joins the 2000s Side Bangs

We always knew that in the field of ‘beauty’ (almost) all fashions return, and the Kardashians and their style are a clear example of this. kim is the sister who most rescues trends from the past, because although a few months ago, she dazzled us by recreating the iconic hairstyle that Pamela Anderson wore in the nineties, this week she has decided to take her hair to the decade of the two thousand to put on the table side bangs, the one that we all loved how it sat on us and the closer the line was to the ear, the better.

The side parting has caused Kim Kardashian’s layered fronts (yes, layering is another hot trend too) to be angled to create a rather long two-mile side bang on her platinum blonde locks. Although the reality TV star is not the only one who has dared with this hairstyle, other ‘celebrities’ such as Megan Fox and Dua Lipa have also recently opted for it.

But this is not the only hair fashion that Kim is currently sporting, as she also has joined the “liquid hair” movement, which consists of having super straight hair, to the point that every time you move, it looks like a flowing liquid, something that you can achieve with one of the best irons that do not damage the hair.

But that is not all. In recent days, Kim has gone through the hairdresser to get a new color change, although it is not very noticeable because she continues to maintain the blonde with which she appeared by surprise at the MET Gala, she has only dyed her root gray thus creating a greater contrast with the rest of the hair.