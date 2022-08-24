Kim Kardashian is ready to date someone older after Pete

I feel sorry for those who hoped that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would get back together, but… it seems that the ‘celebrity’ is fully ready to move on. A source has commented to the medium ‘E! News’ that the Kardashian is ready to date again and “asking who she should date next.” Meanwhile, another source notes that Kim “has a lot of options” and that “all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up.” But this time she wants to go out with someone a little older than Pete.

“Kim expressed that she is ready to date someone older, but It has to be the right person who understands his life.”, the source mused. “She’s not compromising her freedom right now. She likes dating and she’s definitely willing to put herself out there again.”

As a reminder, Kim and Pete dated for about nine months and broke up while he was in Australia filming his new movie ‘Wizards’. A source previously told ‘People’ that the chances of them getting back together were basically zero, saying: “It was an amicable separation. They had discussed ending their relationship for a while. It was not sudden. And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now.” Neither Kim nor Pete have spoken about her breakup, and so far, Kim hasn’t removed Pete’s posts from her social networks.slike this cuteness:

But hey, if you’re looking for a ray of hope that Kim and Pete can reunite, she was seen chatting intensely a few days ago! with Pete’s current co-star Orlando Bloom! This was just after a source revealed to ‘Hollywood Life’ that Orlando told Pete to “focus on doing it for now” and that “once he gets home, if he wants, he can try to work on repairing their relationship.” “.

Just say!