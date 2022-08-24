Kim Kardashian is looking for an older boyfriend who understands her lifestyle

Apparently kim kardashian she wants a boyfriend who understands her, so a source revealed what she wants in a new relationship. Here all the details.

kim kardashian is crowdsourcing potential boyfriends. According to AND! Newsthe 41-year-old socialite is “asking who she should date,” which is a fun perk of being one of the world’s most famous women.

These are Kim Kardashian’s requirements for her next boyfriend

A source told the outlet that Kardashian “has a ton of options” (she must be nice), and “all her friends are constantly trying to fix it.”

Instagram @kimkardashian

“Kim has expressed that she is ready to date someone older, but it has to be the right person who understands her life,” adds the source. “She is not compromising her freedom at this time.” Will you have understood, matchmakers? We are looking for someone older that his ex, Peter Davidson, 28 years old, someone who understands the kardashians lifestyle (ie religiously use SKKN products -all nine-), and let Kim fly free (ie not judge the use of his private jet).