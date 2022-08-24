Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone among the celebrities who break rules due to drought in the US

In drought-hit California, celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone have been warned by authorities for repeatedly circumventing water restrictions at their residences, it was reported Monday. Los Angeles Times.

Strict water use limits are in place in swathes of Southern California, including the affluent neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, as the western United States endures its 23rd straight year of drought, made worse by human-caused climate change.

Despite this, more than 2,000 residents of these two exclusive neighborhoods north of Los Angeles, known for their large green lawns and giant swimming pools, continue to push the limits, often in staggering numbers.

The consumption of Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone

The stars of reality shows Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were among repeat offenders in June, the newspaper reported, based on information obtained through a Public Records Act request.

A Hidden Hills home and adjoining lot owned by a trust tied to kim kardashian they exceeded their water allotment by a combined 1.05 million liters for the month, while sister Kourtney’s property in nearby Calabasas exceeded 379,000 liters.

On the other hand, the property of the protagonist of “Rocky” in Hidden Hills, valued at 18 million dollars, exceeded the limits of water consumption in June by almost 900,000 liters, or 533%, after being the previous month about 740,000 liters above what is allowed, the newspaper said.

Penalties against offenders

Repeat offenders are first fined hundreds of dollars, but can end up seeing their supplies reduced to a trickle.

Authorities in the Las Vírgenes water district, which encompasses Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed metal flow restriction devices on the shutoff valves of some 20 properties, reported the L.A. Times.

A representative of the kardashian did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

the lawyer of Sylvester Stallone He told the Times that the situation could be “misrepresented” for a property that has about 500 trees, saying that his client had “proactively” installed a drip irrigation system and left some plants to die.

Other offending celebrities

Other celebrities named in the newspaper’s investigation included comedian Kevin Hart and former NBA basketball star Dwyane Wade.

A city of many palm trees, Los Angeles is also known for its lush, green gardens, often maintained with automatic sprinklers.

But residents are increasingly replacing their thirsty lawns with plants native to this desert region, and Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt said he was confident in the example that celebrities can set.

“We need them to step up,” he said.

(With information from AFP).

