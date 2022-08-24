Kim Kardashian: after Pete Davidson and Kanye West is she ready for a new love?

After breaking up with her boyfriend Pete Davidson just a few days ago, and with the divorce from Kanye West still in progress, Kim Kardashian are you ready for your next relationship?

According to what is reported in AND! News from some sources close to the star, Kim Kardashian is ready to move on and would be “asking who she should date now“. An insider adds that “it has many options“Available and that”all of her friends are constantly trying to frame her“.

Another source revealed that they have an “idea of ​​what kind of partner they want:”Kim said she is ready to date someone older, but she has to be the right person to understand her life. She is not compromising her freedom of hers right now. She likes to hang out and is definitely open to getting involved out there again“.

Between the Kardashian and Pete Davidson the passion was overwhelming, but after 9 months their relationship ended, it seems because of the short time they were able to spend together due to their respective commitments.

It seems that the age difference between them has also had a weight: she is 41, he is 28. Is Kim looking for an older mate now?

