Kim Kardashian admits she got “drunk” in her bathroom at noon and reveals which A-lister is her “favorite drinking buddy”

KIM Kardashian revealed that he took several photos with Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, in a Truth or Shot game.

The reality star previously claimed not to be much of a drinker.

The 41-year-old Kardashians star took her Instagram Stories Tuesday to reveal that she had been drinking with Hailey, 25, during a game of Truth or Shot.

He tagged the model as his “favorite drinking partner,” despite her earlier claims of not being a party girl.

In the photo, the model poses with a shot glass and a bottle of alcohol.

Kim captioned the shot: “@haileybieber, who is a longtime friend and confidant, always aims to tell the truth and got me 5 shots in ‘truth or shoot’ today. She is my favorite drinking friend ”.

He added the hashtag “#whoisinmybathroom”.

The photo was posted on Reddit, where users stopped.

“You know Kim got it wrong when she hyper-promoted for free,” commented one fan.

Another joked: “These are his apologies to Kendall.”

“I can’t wait to see this episode, Kim has always had a funny face for me shooting / drinking,” joked a third user.

Noting Kim’s past comments on drinking, a fourth fan intervened with: “5 shots is a lot for someone who insists that ‘he’s not a drinker.’ I regularly drink a cocktail or two or a beer and 5 glasses would have plastered me. “

Some fans feared that with Kim’s recent weight loss and the diet she implemented to get there, that amount of alcohol would be too much.

A concerned fan commented in part: “He probably doesn’t eat much, which would make things worse too.”

Another wrote: “I can’t believe he hit 5 shots. She has lost so much weight lately that 5 shots would have practically put her in a coma ”.

Kim’s lighthearted post comes amid an alleged behind-the-scenes family drama.

KIM VS KHLOE

There are rumors that tycoon SKKN and sister Khloe Kardashian are locked up in a heated feud.

Khloe, 38, recently shared a preview of the upcoming season of the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“The narrative is so out of the way about me and my family …” Kendall Jenner said in the short clip, before adding, “There’s just no way to change that.”

However, some of the narratives may be spot on as longtime family friend Steph Shepard went to the comments section to react.

“Oh, I love you walking down the wrong street in Miami… Kim just left us in the dust,” Kim’s former assistant Steph wrote to Khloe, and added laughing emojis.

However, it’s not just the comment that gets fans excited.

OLD WOUNDS

Recently, a Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip has resurfaced showing Khloe targeting Kim, mentioning her sister’s infamous 2007 sex tape with R&B singer and ex-boyfriend William “Ray J” Norwood Jr ..

In the video, mom Kris Jenner presented the founder of Good American with the E! series won at the MTV Movie Awards.

Khloe then acted as if she was receiving the award at the ceremony in front of an audience and prepared to deliver a speech.

Kris asked her daughter: “Who would you like to thank?” to which Khloe replied, “… My lord and savior …”

“And Kimberly for the fucking king on camera!” she added.

Kim was only 22 when the sex tape was made and threatened to ruin her career before it really started.

However, he actually put Kim and the rest of her family, including Khloe, on the map.

The tape still haunts Kim to this day.

In the first season of The Kardashians, the mother of four was moved to tears when she revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West flew to Los Angeles to retrieve a computer that had leftover footage from her sex tape.

