Ketchup or lipstick? Rihanna’s provocation against the obsession with beauty

Fenty Beauty and MSCHF launch the ‘surprise’ lipgloss: it can be make up or ketchup, but it’s impossible to know before. Here’s how much it costs and why it is already a cult.

Rihanna she is not only an internationally renowned pop star, but also a famous entrepreneur in the world of cosmetics: the products of her line Fenty Beauty they are bestsellers and each new blush becomes an object of desire. The last one lipgloss launched on the market, however, raised a puzzled eyebrow: it looks (and is) a sachet of ketchup! This is obviously a provocation, but not so far from reality: come on TikTokin fact, the latest beauty trend is putting on make-up with fruit. If cherries are good as a blush, why not raise the bar and try ketchup as a lipstick?

Lipstick – provocation by Fenty Beauty and MSCHF

Fenty Beauty joined forces with MSCHF, a collective of New York artists famous for their fashion provocations. They are the ones who invented the Satan Shoes (which Fedez also owns) and who sold on the site the designer bags “to look rich”. The latest stroke of genius (or madness, depending on your point of view) is a surprise lipgloss: it can be make up or ketchup, but it’s impossible to know beforehand. For 25 euros you can buy a package that contains what look like fast food sauce sachets. Inside there may be a sample of Rihanna’s famous lip glosses or some simple ketchup. A bit like it happened with packets of stickers: you have to open them to understand what is inside and, at the time of purchase, it is impossible to know how many and which sachets contain the sauce. In short, a small Russian cosmetics roulette wheel.

The lip gloss “Ketchup or makeup”, photo from the MSCHF website

Needless to say, the collaboration has already become a cult item and a hit on TikTok. Like any artistic provocation, it is worth understanding its meaning: just take a tour on social media to understand that, immediately after food porn, the greatest collective obsession is aesthetics. Makeup tutorials have become more and more complex and elaborate, using the weirdest ingredients, including fruits and vegetables. The MSCHF artists want to make us think about what we buy, often impulsively, in an attempt to find the miracle product: after trying every possible trick to make dark circles disappear and have a Kim Kardashian contouring, we are really scared of a lipstick that could be Ketchup?