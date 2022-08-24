Katy Perry’s Beverly Hills Home Isn’t As Colorful As We’d Hoped

Five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 500 square meters. This is the spectacular mansion that the pop star Katy Perry It has just sold in Beverly Hills for 18 million dollars (just over 17.5 million euros). Perry bought it in 2017 for a very similar amount but seems to have gotten rid of it by now living in a property in Montecito with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

Houses This is the house in which Ben Affleck lived his romance with Ana de Armas

The house, which Perry initially tried to sell for $19.5 million, is in a private, celebrity-studded section of Beverly Hills: Hidden Valley. Built in 1959, the Regency-style home features a tree-lined driveway and more than four square kilometers of landscaped grounds with private hiking trails, parking for dozens of cars, terraces for dining outdoors, an infinity pool and a spa.

As for the interior design of its more than 500 square meters, the house has been decorated in colorful tones, with clear and bright spaces in which French-inspired doors and floor-to-ceiling windows stand out. Textures on the walls and blue panels also give a design touch to spaces such as the master bedroom.

Houses Sofia Vergara’s house in Los Angeles: romantic and old-fashioned but with potential

In the rest of the house we can also find many fireplaces, marble bathroom, double closets and a garden terrace. In addition to the five main ones, it has four extra bedrooms, another kitchen-dining room, a media and family room, and a gym with sauna and cold water pool.

This is not the first house that the interpreter of fireworks sell in this area. Last May, Perry sold an adjoining guest house for $7.5 million. It had four rooms and 4 more than 400 square meters as well as a garden and swimming pool.

Houses The new house of Britney Spears and her husband is the envy of the neighborhood

Apparently, since 2020 the singer resides in a property in the Montecito area that she bought with Orlando Bloom in 2020. In this 1928 house, the couple has six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a cabana and a tennis court with ocean views. .