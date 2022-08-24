Kate Perry and Meghan Markle, between the neighbors there is bad blood?

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle they have been living for months now, with their children Archie and Lilibet Diana, in a dream villa in Montecito, California. A super luxury abode from 14, 6 million dollars where they have stars of the caliber of Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande and Brad Pitt. Is everything perfect, then? Not at all. To disturb the peace of the Duchess there would be a very famous neighbor: Katy Perry, who lives a short distance from the Sussexes together with her partner Orlando Bloom from whom in 2020 she had little Daisy Dove. It seems that the former actress cannot see the singer. A’dislike that according to the rumors reported by Daily Star it would go back to the days of the royal wedding of Meghan and Harry, in 2018. During an interview released at the time ad Entertainment Tonight, Katy let it be known that Meghan Markle’s wedding dress did not like it at all. Much better, in his opinion, that of Kate Middleton: «I would have made some changes to the dress. I will never stop telling the truth. I would have chosen a more suitable one. Did I like her or Kate more? Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won! Her dress was much nicer. ‘ Words that Meghan, especially in light of the eternal rivalry with William’s wife, were not really going down.

“Perry’s comment” was not meant to be offensive, but Markle was very stressed at the time and those words hurt her, “reports the Daily Star. To the point that even today she would harbor, apparently reciprocated, a sincere dislike for Katy. The husbands of the two women, Prince Harry and Orlando Bloomsince they are neighbors they would become friends. Instead Katy and Meghan are not dating and have no intention of doing so, writes the British tabloid.

But it’s not just Kate Perry to disturb Markle’s sleep in her super-luxury Californian residence. Other neighbors, because of her haughty ways, would have given her the ironic nickname of “Princess of Montecito.” And then there are the continuos intrusion attempts in the villa where she lives with her husband and children. Only between May and June did strangers try to enter Harry and Meghan’s garden twice. As if that were not enough, a few days ago the dukes and their children had to barricade themselves in the house because a mountain lion was circling around. Harry and Meghan live in a super vip neighborhood, in a dream residence. But even there, it seems, they can sleep peacefully.

