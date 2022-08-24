Kate Moss nude uncensored

08.24.2022 9:29 p.m.

Antonio and Stella Banderas dance in Marbella to the rhythm of Luis Fonsi

There is nothing better to end the summer than an outdoor concert. Antonio Banderas, his daughter Stella and Nicole Kimpel attended the Luis Fonsi concert at the Starlit. The entire family occupied their usual box and were seen dancing and enjoying the successes of the Puerto Rican.

Antonio Banderas, his daughter Stella and Nicole Kimpel at the Luis Fonsi concert at the Starlite

Magic Johnson denies donating blood after his HIV diagnosis

For the past few weeks, rumors have spread that magic johnson had donated blood, when he is a patient diagnosed with HIV since the 90s. An image of what appeared to be the basketball player indicated that he was donating blood to help covid patients. However, it has been he himself who has denied it: “I am aware of that false story that circulates on the Internet and, to be clear, I have never donated blood“.

magic johnson

Wedding in sight between Esther Doña and Santiago Pedraz

The widowed Marchioness of Griñón, Esther Donahas announced her wedding with the judge of the National High Court Santiago Pedraz. The magistrate who leads the Pujol case appears on the cover of the magazine of the heart Hello! with his future wife, detailing that the link will take place in early summer 2023.

Both have been engaged a year after starting a courtship that has not been exactly discreet. Neither she nor he have hidden from the cameras and have given repeated public signs of the couple’s complicity.

Santiago Pedraz and Esther Doña / EP

Will Smith’s popularity on the decline

That “let them talk about me, even if it’s bad” doesn’t apply to Will Smith. The latest survey by Variety indicates that he has suffered “a decline very significant and hasty” the positive opinion that was had of him. If he got a pass rate from 39 is now only from 24 while those who have a fair and bad punctuation of it amounts from 10 to 26.

Actor Will Smith/EP

Kanye West, saved by justice despite admitting an assault

It has been of little use to the rapper to admit that last January he assaulted a person outside a Los Angeles pub. Or a lot. Now a court rules that “after a careful and thorough investigation of what happened, our department has declined to lodge any appeal with the little probability, not at all reasonable, that a criminal act has been committed“.

Rapper Kanye West/EP

Tom Hanks makes a splash in Pinocchio trailer

Disney continues with its campaign to turn its animated characters into flesh and blood characters. Of course in Pinocchio they are halfway there. The producer has unveiled the final trailer for Pinocchio Robert Zemeckis, which premieres September 8 on Disney+. While the wooden doll is now in 3D, is not flesh and blood (at least, at first). Yes it is Geppetto, played by a Tom Hanks that has dazzled many.

Piqué does not hide his love for Clara Chía

The relationship between Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti It goes smooth sailing at full sail. If on Friday they let themselves be seen in a concert by Dani Martín at the Summer Fest in Cerdanya (Puigcerdà), on Sunday they took another step forward in their relationship and went together hand in hand to a wedding.

This is how the magazine published HELLO! exclusively, with the first public and official images of the new fashion couple. It was at the wedding between one of the footballer’s best friends, Albert Pedret, and his girl, Anna Tormo, which was held at Mas Terrats, on the Costa Brava.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, together at a wedding on the Costa Brava on the cover of the magazine ‘Hello!’ / HELLO!

Elton John offers a preview of his collaboration with Britney

Not because it was already known is less news. The fans dying to know how it will sound Hold me closerthe union of the songs Tiny Dancer by Elton John and The One by Britney Spears. Well, the British has offered a small pill of what will be known this Friday to the clients of a restaurant in Cannes. Here it goes.

Sylvester Stallone files for divorce from Jennifer Flavin

25 years of marriage and three daughters together. The end. The protagonist of Rambo has filed for divorce from Jennifer Flavin and it’s not going to be friendly. The model’s legal team denounces that “under information and belief, the husband has been involved in the intentional dissipation, exhaustion and/or waste of marital property that has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

In this sense, it claims that Stallone “should be prevented from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or dissipating any assets during the divorce process.” Likewise, Flavin claims to be “compensated and compensated by receiving an unequal distribution of marital property in his favor.”

Sylvester Stalone, Jjennifer Favin and their daughter Sistine Rose / EP

Kate Moss defies Instagram censorship with a nude

In black and white without clothes and with her back to the camera so as not to be vetoed. This is how the British model promotes her new cosmetics brand, Cosmos. Why nude in the middle of a lake? To underline that the products are made with natural substances.