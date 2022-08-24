Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, the opposite outfit of the couple

One style definitely contrasting for one of the most popular young couples in the stars and stripes ‘show-biz’. Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin they are very close-knit, but for the outfit they choose decidedly opposite ‘concepts’.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, outfits at the antipodes

That Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have styles that are particularly distant from each other is certainly no mystery. This trend, however, is definitely accentuated by what everyone has been able to notice during their last public appearances. The last, in chronological order, was a party organized by Kendall Jenner to launch 818 Tequila, the latest product of his brand. If the model wore a black and sexy outfit, with well visible stockings, the Canadian singer instead chose a decidedly less refined and more casual style: sweatshirt and very baggy jeans, blue sneakers and a yellow hat. Although there is a reason: these are clothes and accessories by Drew House, the streetwear line owned by Bieber himself. The Independent reports it.

MORE INFORMATION









Compared to the penultimate public release, however, the style contrast is perhaps even less pronounced. In fact, during a dinner in a Los Angeles restaurant, Hailey Baldwin had once again chosen a black, sexy and particularly sophisticated outfit. Her husband, on the other hand, was wearing a suit that was far too large. The couple, however, does not seem particularly keen to appear in public with coordinated outfits. «My style depends on the type of event I go to. I am very inspired by Princess Diana, for her approach to her fashion. She has always done it in the way she wanted, without impositions “- Hailey Baldwin explained in a recent interview -” Despite the importance of the role she held, even at an institutional level, she has always known how to express herself through an original and personal “.