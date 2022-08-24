Julieta Ortega told strong details of the day she went to Jack Nicholson’s house

Juliet Ortega visited this Tuesday the studios of Urban Playwhere he provided a note for Everything happensthe radial cycle that lead Matthias Martin Y Clement Cancels from Monday to Friday from 13 to 17, and revealed unpublished details of the day he ended up “by chance” at the house of Jack Nicholson.

In the middle of a story about the three years she lived in Los Angeles, United States, during the ’90s, the eldest daughter of Palito Ortega and Evangelina Salazar was asked about her visit to the mansion of the well-known Hollywood actor.

Then, he said: “Falling into someone’s house like this can only happen to you in Los Angeles… It was very good. I will not forget it in my life. On top of that, there were no phones and I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m not going to have a photo.

In that sense, the actress said: “Apart in a moment I started to walk around and nobody was seeing me, I could have photographed his whole house and having sent it to all my actor friends who, when I arrived, couldn’t believe the story”.

And when asked by the drivers, who wanted to know what he had seen, Julieta assured: "I saw everything: drugs, a single variety that was enough for me; gold watches, silk pajamas, slippers and cigars and art".







Julieta Ortega in the Radio Urbana studio. video capture



“I’m not going to tell the whole anecdote because it’s not that entertaining either, but we arrived because we were with a friend of my friend (by the Mexican Érika Camil, Luis Miguel’s ex-girlfriend) who said ‘I’m going to stop by a friend’s house’ and then we realized that it was all an ambush. She took us to see if any of them stayed there and when we realized we left, “Palito’s daughter acknowledged.

About the “four hours” that she and Érika spent with the protagonist of The glow, Julieta indicated: “We were listening to him speak because he worked a lot to see who was close and at one point he said ‘get comfortable, do what you want, do you want to get in the jacuzzi? There are bathing suits’ and I got in.”

“I went to the bathroom, opened a drawer and (sure enough) there were several women’s swimsuits to choose from and I remember that before he came down and we found out that we were at his house, my friend, who knew a lot about art, began to look at the paintings and told me ‘you don’t know the art in this house. That’s a Picasso, and this is I don’t know what…'” added the actress.







Jack Nicholson at an NBA game five years ago. Photo: AP



the protagonist of three poems (Canal Encuentro) also said that Nicholson told stories of all his moviesand that, as he had recently had a child “with a waitress who lived next door, in another house, there were many baby photos” and there were also “golf clubs” and “photos with other people”.

Also, Julieta said that she gave him “Much sadness” because “Thanksgiving Day in the United States is a very important date“and the actor”he was just getting high“.

At the end of her story, Julieta revealed how they left the artist’s house. “My friend looked at me and said: ‘Let’s go’. And I said ‘yes’, and the friend he began to perspire because the plan failed him and the other (because of the actor) was angry and didn’t even fire us, he stayed upstairs,” explained the famous artist.

