Julia Roberts or how to turn flip flops into elegant sandals (at 50)

If some of Dresses that appear in the film beautiful woman are fashion history not only to the credit of Marilyn Vance –costume designer of the film–, also from a certain Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts to friends), who wore each and every one of them with the elegance of a supermodel and the same dose of naturalness with which Katharine Hepburn played golf. It wasn’t just the dresses then. It was the San Francisco opera, the charity polo match, and the streets of Rodeo Drive. It was Vivian’s nervous laugh as she felt the touch of a diamond necklace on her skin and Prince’s songs sung from a bubble bath. To Caesar what is Caesar’s. To Julia Roberts, the merit of having transcended the beauty of a dress (with polka dots, for example) to make it iconic thirty-two years later; and the skill to continue giving a special shine to everything you wear. flip flops included.

Actors Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke filming a scene at the “Leave The World Behind” set in New York.Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Some flip-flops, shorts and a shirt or the sporty and elegant uniform of every summer

Julia is in the middle of shooting the movie leave the world behind and the curious thing is that little or nothing has changed since he did the same on the set of the iconic film by Garry Marshall: the natural actress from Georgia continues to lead the way through trends that are not, but she endows with special charisma.

the look that we are dealing with is neither new nor luxurious, nor does it deserve to be commented on because it integrates some garment or accessory with a waiting list. It is made up of long denim shorts, albeit perfect, a navy blue shirt made of light fabric and grayish-beige flip-flops that are barely noticeable from a distance. You could take it yourself; it could be worn by your neighbor, your best friend or favorite co-worker. But in Julia (oh, in Julia) it’s something else.

It will be the smile, it will be that hat that Roberts hugs against his chest, it will be that there is no garment in this world that feels bad to him. It will be that if she wears it, whatever it is, it seems fine to us. Don’t blame us for being fans, in this case the devotion is more than justified.

