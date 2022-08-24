Juancho Hernangómez’s movie on Netflix achieves a world record

Juancho Hernangomez you are in luck. The Spanish pivot belonging to the franchise NBA of the Toronto Raptors and the Spanish Basketball Team He has achieved a great result in his debut as an actor in the Netflix movie ‘Claw’.

This film, in which he stars alongside Hollywood star Adam Sandler, has become the most watched movie in the Netflix catalog throughout the world throughout the second quarter. According to the data handled by the platform, ‘Claw’ was seen throughout this period for 186 million hours. Netflix executives have described this film as an example of how “much” they are progressing within the cinema, they also point out that “it was highly appreciated by critics and the public.” In second place in this classification of most viewed films is the comedy ‘Back to school’, with 161 million hours viewed.

‘Claw’ is about how a basketball player scout “in low hours” (Adam Sandler), after finding a potential star in Spain (Juancho Hernángomez), tries to show that “both have what it takes to succeed in the NBA.”