Johnny Gargano reacts to his return to WWE on Monday Night Raw

Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE during the broadcast of the last episode of Monday Night Raw. He cut a promo about the time he has taken to think about the future, in addition to focusing on his parental duties taking care of his son Quill with his wife Candice LeRae. Later, he was interrupted by Theory, who ended up taking a kick to his face.

After his appearance, Gargano was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber, who asked him about his feelings after his return. Gargano admitted that he has done nothing but change diapers in these last 9 months, but that he is willing to catch up to fulfill his dreams, which are basically win all the titles of the WWE main roster and be able to fight at WrestleMania.

“I still have no words. I don’t know,” Gargano replied when asked about the sensations of his return. “When you’re away for that long… I was away for nine months, like I said, and I was just changing diapers, taking care of Bluey and being a father for a long time. It’s one of those things where you don’t know if people are going to remember who you are.. Yes, I was here for a long time in NXT, and I did great things. But there’s still a big part of me that was a nervous wreck all day because I was hoping at least one person would remember who I was. Being there and seeing my name on the screen and people going crazy is a relief. I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders because people remember who I am, and now is the time to get to work“.

“I said I came back for a lot of different reasons, but first of all, I wanted to be an Intercontinental Champion, a United States Champion, a WWE Champion. I want to wrestle at WrestleMania, and there’s only one place you can do it, and that’s here at WWE.. That’s why I’m back, that’s why I’m more than proud to be here. I have literally been sitting at home doing nothing for nine months. Diapers only, and you know diapers are no good, I promise. But yes, I’m on cloud nine, very excited. I am also very excited to go home and see my baby. She may be sleeping.”

