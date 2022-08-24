Johnny Depp’s daughter monopolizes the looks from a Ferrari

The beautiful daughter of Johnny Depp is at her best, as she will share with The Weeknd an interesting story for television that has the world excited, highlighting her appearance from a distinguished Ferrari where she captured everyone’s attention. We show you…

Lily Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp accompanied by the famous star The Weekndare on everyone’s lips after starring in the new HBO series called “The Idol” that from the digital platform of Youtube, presented the impact appetizer with the couple of the moment.

The story full of drama and mystery, It would be the first leading role of the singer who, in turn, drove social networks crazy after appearing with the daughter of the acclaimed Johnny Depp, a scenario that undoubtedly leaves everyone completely excited by such an original panorama.

Beyond the expectation that falls on the production, several scenes have been able to come to light before its premiere estimated for the end of 2022, which increases anxiety among his followers showing both figures arriving at a location in the striking car where The beautiful model captured all eyes.

The vehicle that is part of the interesting moment is the Ferrari 400 i, that for some in the past was considered the ugliest of the automotive brand, although others affirm that its facade bears the modest and classic image of the 70s.

With exclusive design With retro touches, this two-door model offers a maximum speed of 300km/h, high sports performance and an interior usually upholstered in leather, projecting an impeccable image.added to the V12 engine with 310 CV at 6,400 RPM of power, a beast dressed in elegance.

Obviously, to write such a striking story, it was necessary to accompany it with the successful “romantic” formula of HBO along with the Italian brand par excellence, offering its inexhaustible airs of class, distinction and incredible speed, an opportunity that you can see in the video that we present below with the celebrities getting out of the car.

+ Video of Lily Rose from the Ferrari: