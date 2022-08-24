Johnny Depp: The fortune the actor paid for a painting of nude Kate Middleton

After winning the media trial for defamation against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the actor Johnny Depp has focused on resuming his career and his Passion for art which this time led him to spend a large sum of money for a painting of Kate Middleton naked.

The star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” enjoys a successful career in the cinema, although he recently showed his talent in art with paintings inspired by artists like Keith Richards of “The Rolling Stones” and actress Elizabeth Taylor that he first put up for sale and fetched just over 70 million pesos.

According to The Huffington Post, the 59 year old actor is a big fan of the street artist’s work”pegasus” whose is the picture in which the duchess of cambridge appears naked and with a crown on her belly with the logo of the series “game of Thrones”.

Fortune that paid Johnny Depp

The artist told local media that Depp was “charming” when he went to his gallery, where he bought the picture of the wife of prince william for which he paid the equivalent of 500 thousand pesos; In addition, he indicated that the actor showed interest and made a second offer.

Depp acquired a second painting of a portrait of the Queen isabel II for which he paid little more than 600 thousand pesos. “Pegasus” is a well-known painter who gained great popularity after portraying important figures worldwide and exhibiting his work on the street.

After the intense legal battle against the actress of “Aquaman”, Depp has taken some projects that mark his return to the big screen and others with which he will return to his role as director after 25 years. And it is that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, he will direct a new film titled “Modigliani” that will begin shooting in Europe in the spring of 2023.

Johnny Depp focuses on his passion for art. Photo: Instagram @johnnydepp

