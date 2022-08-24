Johnny Depp, surprise guest at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp does not stop adding new projects to his agenda after winning the trial for defamation against his ex-wifeAmber Heard, and little by little he is recovering his professional career after a long time in ostracism.

After Heard’s lawsuit, Hollywood rejected the popular actor and it was not until a few weeks ago, when the legal conflict could finally be resolved and Depp closed a stage to start a new life.

Since then, Johnny has not stopped dedicating himself to what he is most passionate about, music and acting.and after offering several concerts during this summer and get an album in collaboration with his friend Jeff Beckcame to light first image as Louis XV, in ‘Jeanne du Barry’, the role that marks her return to the cinemain addition to announcing that vwill return to directing after 25 years with the film ‘Modigliani’.

Johnny Depp has played many roles, but never a Moonman… and that’s all going to change at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards with a planned surprise appearance from the movie star. https://t.co/djGK7DPw1x — TMZ (@TMZ) August 20, 2022

JOHNNY DEPP, SURPRISE GUEST AT THE MTV VMA 2022

Nevertheless, The latter are not the only projects that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has planned for the next few months, will also make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awardswhich will take place andnext August 28as reported by the media ‘TMZ’, and also he will not do it as any other guest, but according to the aforementioned news portal he will do it as the mythical astronaut starring in the awards.

According to TMZ, J.Johnny Depp will appear at the MTV MVA dressed as the iconic awards mascot, although it is expected that he will also ditch the costume at some point during the gala that will be hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minajand will have the performance by internationally known artists What Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid or Panic! At The Disco.

For now, There is no official confirmation of the actor’s presence at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, although everything indicates that his attendance is assured.

Depp is not nominated for any of this year’s awards, but he has been awarded up to five statuettes throughout his career, including Best Male Performance, Best Villain, International Star and the 2012 Generation of Honor Award. .

In addition to his upcoming works both in the world of music and in the cinema, The interpreter would also have signed a millionaire contract with Dior to continue being the image of his perfume ‘Sauvage’.