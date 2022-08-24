Johnny Depp, does he really play Uncle Lucas in the Wednesday series? | FAME

It is rumored that johnny depp has been chosen to play Uncle Fester in the spin-off of “The Addams Family”, called “Wednesday”. The Netflix series focuses on the daughter of the family, Merlin Addamsand is directed by Tim Burton.

In “Wednesday”, Jenna Ortega will play the lead role. The “live action” series will also feature Catherine Zeta-Jones, who will play Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán will play her husband Gomez Addams.

According to international media, such as Newsweek, Johnny Depp would be part of this new Netflix project, which is scheduled to launch in 2022. However, the claims circulating on the internet have not yet been confirmed. What is known so far?

DOES JOHNNY DEPP REALLY PLAY UNCLE LUCAS IN THE SERIES “WEDNESDAY”?

A celebrity gossip account called Deux Mois, which emphasizes that “the statements made have not been confirmed”, hinted that Johnny Depp has been cast as Uncle Fester in the Netflix series “Wednesday”.

The publication, made on Thursday, August 19, 2022, noted that the top-secret casting of the new production has been established so as not to “eclipse” Ortega’s moment with Depp’s recent court battle.

The mention of Deuxmoi did not go unnoticed. From there, the rumor spread like wildfire across the internet.

Users on social networks commented on the return of Johnny Depp to the small screen with this series directed by Tim Burton.

However, so far, the rumors have not been denied by Netflix or the production of “Wednesday”. In addition, Johnny Depp has not made any statement about this information.

New images of “Wednesday”, Tim Burton’s series on Merlina from “The crazy Adams” (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has already released the first trailer for “Wednesday”, but Depp and Uncle Fester’s character are nowhere to be seen. It should be remembered that the role in question was played by Christopher Lloyd in the famous films “Addam’s Family” of the 90s.

In fact, multiple casting announcements have been made for various classic characters within the Addams Family franchise, but as of yet, there has been no mention of Uncle Fester’s involvement.

