John Morrison reveals new details about his dismissal from WWE in 2021

At the end of 2021, John Morrison was fired from WWE in one of the waves of releases that the company has been carrying out since the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, the fighter has appeared in different independent promotions and even made his debut in All Elite Wrestling, where he has played three matches so far.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Morrison was able to talk about his unexpected dismissal, and gave some details about the conversation he had with John Laurinaitis when he was told the news. These were his statements:

“The thing is, after Taya got fired, I I didn’t want to be there anymore. When I heard that he was getting fired, I went through all eight, ten, whatever phases of grief in like thirty seconds. I went from surprised to shock to regret to ok. They didn’t even tell me the ‘we wish you the best in your future projects’.

I think he told other people. I couldn’t get that out of Laurinaitis. I wonder if someone said that to him (between laughs). I neither loved him nor hated him. I think she had a very hard job. I didn’t realize what she was doing behind the scenes, which, in hindsight, is pretty jodi**. He now has to deal with it, and he created his own problems.”

The rivalry with The Miz

“We were going to have a rivalry, but he missed a couple of episodes of RAW before he went to Dancing With The Stars, so it never happened. I don’t know if the reason for that is public. It never happened and that’s why i was in limbo“.

His last months in WWE

“I feel that I was harmed because Miz left, and for some reason, they changed me three different plans at the last second, so I kept waiting. On TV, if you wait a few weeks, you start to have problems, because when you haven’t been on TV for a month or two, all of a sudden you’re like, ‘What do we do with John?’ ‘I don’t know, he hasn’t been for a while.’ ‘We need someone to put this guy over.’ ‘And what about John?’ ‘Voucher’.

That’s more or less what happened, other than Seth Rollins being the cause of it (for sticking with the ‘splurge style’ gimmick). If there was a match of ‘spending style’ vs. ‘spending style’, I would sign up In a blink of an eye. Seth is someone I never got to wrestle with.”

