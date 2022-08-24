jlo and ben affleck second honeymoon

After three days of partying at the actor’s estate in GeorgiaJLo and Ben Affleck headed to Lake Como, Italy to enjoy their second honeymoon.

Recently the couple was captured at the Grand Hotel Tremezzoa spectacular five-star hotel with art nouveau architecture, located on the shore of the Italian lake.

According to witnesses, JLo and Affleck as soon as they set foot on Italian lands were seen enjoying a romantic dinner at a hotel. Afterwards, according to the Daily Mail, they boarded a boat for a night ride through the Italian lakes, where by the way George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have a summer house.

Apparently one of the couple’s favorite destinations is Europe since after getting married in Las Vegas, they chose Paris to celebrate their first honeymoon accompanied by their children and enjoyed a walk along the famous Seine River.

JLo and Ben Affleck wedding

On August 20, the famous couple married for the second time at the actor’s estate located in Savannah, Georgia. It was right in the same place 20 years ago where his first wedding was canceled.

There were three days of celebration attended by relatives and Hollywood celebrities like Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jane Fonda and Jimmy Kimmel.

What was surprising to everyone was the absence of Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife and the brother of actor Casey Affleck. The same person who did not attend was Marc Anthony, the father of the actress’s children. Something that caught the attention of his fans was that the guests attended the celebration dressed in white, something unusual for a wedding.