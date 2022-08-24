Jerry Bruckheimer assures that the script for National Treasure 3 is incredible and they are about to offer it to Nicolas Cage

In 2004, Disney released Legend of the Lost Treasure. 73% with the aim of renewing and exploiting the adventure genre. Inspired by Raiders of the Lost Ark – 95% and The Da Vinci Code – 25%, the producers decided that the film would focus on the history of the United States and its protagonist would go further than others of its kind. Nicolas Cage plays Benjamin Franklin Gates, a treasure hunter who is an expert in history who is also very intelligent and likes mental challenges. The film was a box office success, even though critics hated it, thus ensuring the start of a franchise. Fans who are still waiting for a third part can start to get excited, because the producer of the saga assures that it is incredible and that they are already looking for Cage to return.

The first film, which also features the participation of Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean and Jon Voight, told us a little about the family background of the protagonist and the reasons that led him to live his life chasing these treasures. With many mysteries to solve, lots of action and historical references (although not very genuine), the film won over the public and served to make Cage’s name more commercial. A few years later the sequel called The Legend of the Lost Treasure: The Book of Secrets was released – 35% which increased its budget and was also well received at the box office.

The sequel now featured Helen Mirren as the mother of Cage’s character and the story focused on various conspiracy theories surrounding the assassinations of Lincoln and John F. Kennedy. Once again panned by critics, the film found a safe space between fans of the genre and those specifically made about the franchise. Since then, the news about a third installment has given hope to the fans, who were also excited for the next premiere of the series called National Treasure: Edge of History,

The series was announced in 2020, but to the disappointment of fans, it will not include the character of Gates. However, when the official casting was announced it was revealed that justin bartha He will return as Riley, which means that he is part of the main timeframe established by the first films, thus renewing hopes of seeing Cage again at some point. National Treasure: Edge of Historywhich will premiere exclusively on Disney +, will feature the participation of Lisette Alexis, lyndon smith, Jake Austin Walker and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and right now it’s in the middle of filming, so it will be several weeks before we know when it might hit the platform.

Despite continuing with this franchise, fans still want Cage back and although the series is a priority for the company, it seems that more progress has been made than previously believed with a third installment. Famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer assured comicbook.com that the script is almost ready to show it to the actor:

Hopefully, we are currently working on the script. hopefully you will like it [a Cage], but it is very good. So I think we’ll get it to you shortly.

Nicolas Cage He is willing to return to the franchise if they ask him to, but a few months ago he himself had assured that there were no plans for a third part because Disney preferred to continue with the series.

On the other hand, Cage himself considers that this stage in his life was quite complicated. Although these films performed very well at the box office, other titles that the actor premiered in those years were important failures and, by affecting his reputation, the possibility of continuing with more installments also diminished. The truth is that in recent years the presence of the actor in the cinema has been reconsidered, especially with works like Mandy – 92% or The weight of talent – 95%, so this renewed fame could be the ideal context to give him another chance in the saga.

