Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress surprises fans

MEXICO CITY (El Universal) .- Jennifer López decided to surprise her followers and share a photo of her second wedding with Ben Affleck, which was planned for four months and was attended by stars like Matt Damon and George Clooney.

Through her official Instagram account, the singer released the first official image of the second nuptials of the marriage “Bennifer”, where she shows a translucent wedding veil, which reveals the makeup she used that day, in addition to the pearl earrings you wore.

“First look at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com,” wrote Jennifer Lopez on the social network, implying that she used more than one dress.

Although she did not reveal more details of her clothing, the actress said that she will soon share more photos and details of the extensive party that required an investment of 400 thousand dollars, according to the site “Daily Mail”.

The three-day wedding with JLo seems to have taken its toll on Ben Affleck.

At least that impression was given after the TMZ portal captured the 50-year-old actor aboard a van, visibly disheveled and very tired.

It’s unclear if JLo and Ben have another plan after the ceremony and their previous honeymoon in Paris.

And it is that, hours later, the actor was seen taking a private jet with his children and the children of his new wife. He was accompanied by his great friend, actor Matt Damon and his family.