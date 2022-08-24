Jennifer Lopez: the first photos of bridal makeup appear

D.fter the distant photos of the paparazzi, the first close-ups finally appear on the bridal look of Jennifer Lopez. What for the second wedding with Ben Affleck she chose a minimalist chignon combined with classic make-up, but spectacular at the right point to be visible even under the veil.

The bridal beauty look for the Bennifer’s second wedding

Telescopic images of the ceremony in Georgia are already archived, now comes the close-up details on the bridal look from JLo for the second wedding with Ben Affleck. It is she who publishes them on Instagram with an ultra romantic photo that reveals the scenic make-up under the white veil.

Made by Mary Phillips, il makeup focus on the combo Fake eyelashes And smoky-eye multicolored. In an anthracite gray shade faded towards the temples, while the inside of the eyes lights up with thewhite iridescent eyeshadow. For the mouth pearl pink lipstick and contouring with the lip pencil bronzein perfect chromatic agreement with the blush which emphasizes the cheekbones of the 53-year-old pop star and actress to the maximum.

Minimal hairstyle and all white manicure

To give maximum prominence to the face, the star of “Marry me” she chose an ultra-minimal hairstyle created by her favorite hairdresser Chris Appleton. That, with the hair in natural brown tint barely lit by sporadics highlightshe made one chignon very tight and adherent to the head, without the slightest backcomb and held together by the gel.

Also in the name of chic and refined minimalism nailsdecorated with a manicure in extra glossy milk white enamel.

Of medium length and with oval tips, they are the perfect finishing touch for the sumptuous rings of the Latin diva and for the bouquet of fresh flowers in the same color. A look that focuses on timeless elegance, because basically “True love stories never end” as nail artist Tom Bachik writes on his social networks.

