Jennifer Lopez showed a glimpse of her wedding dress

Jennifer shared what her dress is like (Photo: onthejlo)

This Tuesday, June 23, Jennifer Lopez shared a first look at her wedding dress via On the JLO and his own Instagram profile.

The singer wore a white veil over her face, in addition, she revealed the sparkle of the earrings she wore at her wedding with Ben Affleck.

JLO’s publication gathered more than 800 thousand “Like” in this social network. Until before that image, only aerial photographs of the ceremony were available.

In addition, the star Indomitable Mind (Good Will Hunting) (1997) shared all the details of their marriage union.

In her text, Jennifer Lopez described her colorful outfit and that of her now husband in this way:

He described his video as “out of a movie” (Photo: onthejlo)

“A dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and give each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) walk down the hall. But in the end It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One that we dreamed of a long time ago and another that we made a reality (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and each other) finally, for a long time,” he wrote to users who are registered in On the JLO.

It should be remembered that Affleck wore a tuxedo with a jacket and white shirt and bow tie and black pants.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty-year-old patient,” Jennifer shared at the beginning of her loving reflection.

Before the look at her dress, there were only a few aerial photographs (Photo: Backgrid / The Grosby Group)



Among the Hollywood types who attended the three day event they were Matt DamonAffleck’s longtime friend, and director kevin smithreported the magazine People. Other actors such as George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and the presenter Jimmy Kimmel. Neither Jennifer Garner nor Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, attended, despite being invited.

In her text, the Puerto Rican-American businesswoman thanked the Little White Wedding Chapel for allowing her to use the break room to change while her now-husband Ben changed in the men’s room.

The dress she wore is a Ralph Lauren made in Italyaccording to FoxNews, but not only she wore this color, because all the guests were dressed in white.

In her reflection, the singer assured that it was worth waiting for Ben Affleck (Photo: onthejlo)

In the same way, he made a reference to the song of the Beatles, All You Need Is Love (all you need is love), for he wrote:

“They were right when they said ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children and a life we ​​have never had more to look forward to. Stay long enough and you just might have the time of your life in Vegas at half past twelve in the morning in the tunnel of love, with your children and the person with whom you will spend the rest of your life.”

Jennifer He made several mentions of his relationship with Ben Affleck to imply that he is happy to have waited, since the film’s recording set Gigli (2001) witnessed their romance.

Celebrity actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married this weekend in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance fizzled out, according to court records.

In 2003, they were about to get married, all the spotlights were pointed at themthey spent it together and the public loved that, because they even came to name their courtship: bennifer.

But a few days before the wedding, they canceled everything due to the excessive attention their romance had. After the breaking of the commitment of the singer and actress with Alex Rodriguez, In April 2021, it was when he was seen very close to Ben Affleck. Some time later it was confirmed a new beginning between the twowhich surprised many of his fans.

