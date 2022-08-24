Jennifer Lopez revealed how the three bridal looks were that she wore to say yes with Ben Affleck

The three dresses that JLo wore last weekend at her wedding

There are no two without three. The phrase could be applied both to the times he got married -or actually wanted to get married- Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck. This is the second time and the charm. And how could it be otherwise, there was a considerable number of dresses to give this long-awaited yes. Through her own Instagram profile, the singer and actress unveiled the 3 changes What did you wear during the ceremony? XXL held last weekend.

One of the most famous couples in Hollywood decided to get married after a failed attempt. The actor and the singer had started a relationship in 2002, when they first got engaged. However, the love ended in 2004. almost 20 years later started a new relationship and surprised the world with a wedding that finally happened in a luxurious property that the boyfriend has in the state of Georgia.

The lovebirds, who were formally married in Las Vegas in mid-July, now in front of friends and family in a 35-hectare beachfront complex that Affleck owns in the southeastern United States.

The couple walked down a huge white carpet followed by their respective children: the three that Affleck, 50, had with actress Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina and Sam), and the twins (Emme and Max) that the singer, of 53 years, had with Marc Anthony.

It was throughout the ceremony where JLo wore three spectacular dresses. The three garments were haute couture and all designed by the house Ralph Lauren.

The first dressused for the main ceremony, was a handkerchief wedding dress. “Reimagine a high neck column dress by adding a dramatic ruffled hem,” They explained from the brand.

JLo had that dress only 45 minutes. “Over 1,000 scarves and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren’s classic high-neck column dress. The ruffles were joined by hand, creating a voluminous and romantic skirt. The sleeve was inset with a cascading ruffle, which draped from the back of the high neckline to the shoulder. A full-length veil added an extra layer of drama.” pointed out from the American edition of Vogue Magazine

The second dress was a chandelier pearl design adorned with thousands of cascading pearl necklaces with a Swarovski crystal embellished neckline complete with a full skirt (Inetsgram/Jlobeauty)

“The sleeve is inset with a cascading ruffle, draped from the back of the high neckline to the shoulder to create a romantic, heritage-inspired sensibility,” they explained.

Jennifer López wore two other dresses for after the ceremony. The second It was a chandelier pearl design adorned with thousands of cascading pearl necklaces with a Swarovski crystal embellished neckline topped off with a full skirt.

The third and the last one was a hand-embroidered dress with silk tulle micro-pleats, small pearl decorations. It should be remembered that Affleck wore a tuxedo with a jacket and white shirt and bow tie and black pants.

The third and last one was a hand-embroidered dress with silk tulle micro-pleats, small pearl decorations (Inetsgram/Jlobeauty)

On Tuesday the 23rd, JLo had given a first indication of the looks when she shared the first dress on her Instagram account. The singer wore a white veil over her face, in addition, she revealed the sparkle of the earrings that she wore at her wedding with Ben Affleck. JLO’s publication gathered more than 800 thousand “Like” in this social network. Until before that image, only aerial photographs of the ceremony were available.

Wedding

Among the Hollywood guests who attended the three-day event were Matt DamonAffleck’s longtime friend, and director kevin smithreported People magazine. Other actors such as George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and host Jimmy Kimmel. Neither Jennifer Garner nor Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, attended, despite being invited.

Guests were treated to a private nightly fireworks display after the ceremony. Although the ceremony took place on Saturday, the celebration began on Friday and ended on Sunday with a barbecue.

Although the ceremony took place last Saturday, the celebration began on Friday and ended on Sunday with a barbecue

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. He has the patience to wait twenty years,” JLo wrote last month announcing that they had married in Las Vegas.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we traveled to Las Vegas, queued for a license with four other couples, all of whom made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”, said JLo.

“They were right when they said ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children and a life we ​​have never had more to look forward to. Stay long enough and maybe you’ll have the time of your life in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love, with your kids and the person you’ll spend the rest of your life with.” .

(Photo: onthejlo)

Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony (in June 2004), had two children, and separated amicably in July 2011.

Afterward, she dated former baseball player Alex Rodriguez for four years. For his part, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he had three children and from whom he separated in 2015. They filed for divorce in 2017, and reached an agreement a year later.

In the spring of 2021, Lopez and Affleck were again photographed bringing the world to its knees at the return of Bennifer, one of the most iconic couples of the 2000s.

