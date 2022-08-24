Jennifer Lopez publishes photo dressed as a bride while Ben Affleck was captured exhausted

Of course Jennifer Lopez’s wedding it wouldn’t go under the table. If he made a whole show with the minimum wedding in Las Vegas Chapel, It was to be expected that this three-day celebration in Georgia was something that The Bronx Diva I would like to brag. So through your newsletter On The JLo sent to his millions of fans in the world her photos dressed as a bride. However, the paparazzi got bold and they captured the heartthrob of Ben Affleck exhausted.

It is not the first time that the actor of Hollywood he can be seen presumably exhausted from the many activities he loves to do Jennifer Lopez. Last time he fell asleep with his mouth open from his honeymoon in Europe. He now he saw himself Ben Affleck getting into a car with an exhausted face. It is not for less. It is noted that JLO and Be’s weddingn took a lot of production and attention from both. But finally the part has arrived that all the followers of bennifer they were waiting: photos of jennifer lopez dressed as a bride.

His suit was Ralph Lauren white with a huge tail and a veil that changed during the celebration. However her stylist Chris Appletonmission of kim kardashian Y Dua Lipa, has revealed that the singer used more than one model. It is not known whether for the same ceremony or just to do a photo session. The truth is that she lived up to the most important diva in the entertainment industry, as she clearly is.

All the guests attended the wedding in white. Let us remember that at The Bronx Diva he loves this color and in his dressing rooms it is a requirement that everything be the same. The wedding was quite intimate. Only close relatives and friends of the couple. Even so, there were great absentees: Mark Anthony Y Jennifer Garnerformer of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck respectively. His brother also missed the wedding. BenCasey Affleckwho later dedicated a heartfelt message to JLO in Instagram: “Good things are worth waiting for. Here are the twists and turns, the new beginnings and the search for new repositories of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for a real dysfunction! Kidding. I’m kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

