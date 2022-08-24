Jennifer Lopez, one of us: in the queue

The beautiful Jennifer Lopez does not behave like a diva, who since yesterday 23 August 2022 is on Lake Como together with her new husband, the actor and producer Ben Affleck. Like any other tourist, she queued up at La Fabbrica del Gelato in Menaggio. If her bodyguards were there they were discreet and they, the Bennifers, really looked like mere mortals. Serene and calm in the queue, just a little indecision for the choice of ice cream flavors and away, as if nothing had happened, in front of the gazes of some passer-by who rubbed their eyes, thinking they were dreaming. In this Jennifer and Ben will have taken from their friend George Clooney who, now a guest of Laglio and Lake Como for 20 years, goes out quietly for dinner in his favorite restaurants. Thus the dream becomes reality and the villages on the lake really seem to bring us back to the Italian Dolce Vita, in those unique atmospheres that only our beautiful country can offer. Returning to Ben and Jennifer, we know for sure that the ice cream was to their liking and we hope to see them always like this: natural, spontaneous like those who really want to know the place they visit. Of course for those who were serving the ice cream it must have been a great emotion …